Thoppur accident: truck driver arrested

Dharmapuri

13 December 2020 23:57 IST

Four persons were killed in the accident

The truck driver involved in the Saturday’s accident that led to the death of four persons near Thoppur in Dharmapuri was arrested by the police on Sunday.

He was later remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the driver Kudbudeen hails from Jharkhand. He had escaped from the spot following the accident on Saturday.

Police sources said that in the accident that occurred near Thoppur on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway about 15 cars piled up and four persons succumbed to injuries. A cement-laden truck that was moving towards Coimbatore from Andhra Pradesh rammed the cars on the highway.

As many as 10 persons who suffered injuries in the accident are under treatment at various hospitals here.