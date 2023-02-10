ADVERTISEMENT

Thoppayar dam opened for irrigation in Dharmapuri

February 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 Thoppayar dam was opened for irrigation in Nallampalli block here by Collector K. Shanthi on Friday.

The sluices of the dam were opened to release water to irrigate ayacut areas in Dharmapuri and Salem divisions.

According to the administration, over 2,050 acres in ayacut areas of Dharmapuri division and over 3,280 acres in ayacut areas of Salem division will be irrigated by the water from the dam.

Kammampatty and Thoppur villages in Dharmapuri, and Sekkarapatty, Vellar, Thettigiripatty and Mallikundham villages of Salem will benefit from the water release.

Water will be released for 70 days through turn system. Farmers are urged to use the water judiciously.

