Coimbatore

Thondamuthur residents in Coimbatore demand reguar bus service

Staff ReporterAugust 08, 2022 17:35 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 17:35 IST

Residents of Thannamanallur area in Thondamuthur on Monday blocked road demanding regular bus service.

The local residents had petitioned the district administration repeatedly claiming that buses does not arrive at the area on time. This has caused a major inconvenience to several people, including school and college students, traders and daily-wage employees.

To condemn this, a group of locals blocked road and stopped a State transport corporation bus. They demanded the district administration to intervene and take steps to operate more buses.

