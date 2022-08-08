Thondamuthur residents in Coimbatore demand reguar bus service
Residents of Thannamanallur area in Thondamuthur on Monday blocked road demanding regular bus service.
The local residents had petitioned the district administration repeatedly claiming that buses does not arrive at the area on time. This has caused a major inconvenience to several people, including school and college students, traders and daily-wage employees.
To condemn this, a group of locals blocked road and stopped a State transport corporation bus. They demanded the district administration to intervene and take steps to operate more buses.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.