Thondamuthur govt. school alumni meet after 60 years, mark Teacher’s Day

September 06, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a heartwarming reunion, 30 alumni of Thondamuthur Government Higher Secondary School came together to celebrate Teachers’ Day after a remarkable 60-year gap since their SSLC graduation in the academic year 1963-64. The special occasion, which took place on Tuesday, was marked by a tribute to their revered educators, both past and present.

According to T.M Manickaraj, one of the alumni, “The event was a poignant reflection of the enduring bonds formed during our school years, as the alumni gathered to honour the teachers who had made a lasting impact on our lives. As a tribute, portraits of ten teachers who have since passed away were unveiled.” The present faculty, staff and students of the school also joined in the celebration.

