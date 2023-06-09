This Sunday, spread cheer at The Hindu Car-Free Sundays

June 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Coimbatore

The sixth and the last week of The Hindu Car-Free Sundays on Race Course Road, near the Income Tax office, will host a charity drive.

Participants can extend support to Sharanalayam, a children’s home, by donating groceries, beds, pillows, diapers, books, and clothing and the items should be in good condition.

The Hindu Car-Free Sundays has been hosting special activities like pet shows, pet adoption drives, kids carnival, and fun activities for mothers and daughters over the past few weeks. The event will conclude on Race Course Road with a donation drive for the underprivileged children.

Other activities planned for this week include yoga, silambam, dance fitness, live band, entertainment and live DJ. Dart game, trampoline for kids, basketball, badminton, football, cricket, skating and cycling are the other activities. A joint initiative by the Coimbatore Smart City, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, and Coimbatore City Police, the event will take place on June 11 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The sports partner is Decathlon, radio partner is Radio City, event partner is BAM, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai, entertainment partner is TDA, academy partner is RARS, community partner is RAAC ‘Alagana Kovai’, NGO partner is We Wonder Women, storytelling partner is ACEnovation, and gaming partner is SK Games House. The joy of giving partner is Sharanalayam.