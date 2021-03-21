This poultry hub looks for measures to improve exports

Cold storage facility, truck stand are some of the demands

Namakkal, the major poultry hub in the country, looks for measures to be developed into a global export hub of poultry products. Though eggs are exported to other countries, farmers here have been demanding that the zone be declared as disease-free egg export zone and a veterinary lab should be established to improve exports.

The AIADMK has fielded incumbent K.P.P. Baskar for the third time and the DMK is testing waters with P. Ramalingam. Improvement of Namakkal town is the major demand of industrialists. They want better road facilities, town planning and ring road to prevent traffic congestion.

The ruling alliance has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the district for a Government Medical College and law college in the region. The setting up of medical college despite controversies has come as a relief as people had to depend on facilities in Salem or Coimbatore otherwise.

Despite being a hub for auto body building industries, the demands for a truck stand and outer ring road are yet to be addressed.

V. Shakthivel, a marketing professional, said the Namakkal bus stand had to be shifted and developed. The city roads had to be improved as the town saw huge inflow of tourists to the Anjaneyar temple here, he added.

Small poultry farmers here have been demanding a cold storage facility to store eggs. They have also sought a high security animal diseases testing lab as they are now sending the samples to a lab in Bhopal.

The constituency comprises a majority of Gounder community and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi is posing a challenge to the ruling alliance. The Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded Adam Farooq and the DMDK has nominated its district deputy secretary K. Selvi.