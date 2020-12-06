Coimbatore
06 December 2020 19:15 IST
Comments
Watch | This man from Ooty has grown a mini Shola forest
Updated: 06 December 2020 19:20 IST
A video on Tarun Chhabra’s garden, that has more than 60 native Shola trees
Meet Tarun Chhabra, a dentist from Ooty. He is also an expert on Toda culture. The Todas are tribal natives of the Nilgiri hills. They live a life attuned to Nature. Taking a leaf out of their book, Tarun has grown a mini forest at his residence. Inside his property, Tarun has planted around 60 Shola trees, which are native to the Nilgiris.