Watch | This man from Ooty has grown a mini Shola forest

06 December 2020 19:15 IST

A video on Tarun Chhabra’s garden, that has more than 60 native Shola trees

Meet Tarun Chhabra, a dentist from Ooty. He is also an expert on Toda culture. The Todas are tribal natives of the Nilgiri hills. They live a life attuned to Nature. Taking a leaf out of their book, Tarun has grown a mini forest at his residence. Inside his property, Tarun has planted around 60 Shola trees, which are native to the Nilgiris.

