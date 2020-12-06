Coimbatore

Watch | This man from Ooty has grown a mini Shola forest

The Hindu Net Desk 06 December 2020 19:15 IST
Updated: 06 December 2020 19:20 IST

A video on Tarun Chhabra’s garden, that has more than 60 native Shola trees

Meet Tarun Chhabra, a dentist from Ooty. He is also an expert on Toda culture. The Todas are tribal natives of the Nilgiri hills. They live a life attuned to Nature. Taking a leaf out of their book, Tarun has grown a mini forest at his residence. Inside his property, Tarun has planted around 60 Shola trees, which are native to the Nilgiris.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Tamil Nadu Videos Homes and gardens Multimedia Coimbatore
Nilgiris
Coimbatore
Home & garden
lifestyle and leisure
gardening