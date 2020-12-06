Coimbatore

Watch | This man from Ooty has grown a mini Shola forest

Meet Tarun Chhabra, a dentist from Ooty. He is also an expert on Toda culture. The Todas are tribal natives of the Nilgiri hills. They live a life attuned to Nature. Taking a leaf out of their book, Tarun has grown a mini forest at his residence. Inside his property, Tarun has planted around 60 Shola trees, which are native to the Nilgiris.

