This DIY Vetiver Cooling Fan in Coimbatore promises to reduce your carbon footprint

With summer’s scorching temperatures and growing climate concerns, Arun Rajeev, the founder and director of i-Robochakra, offers sustainable cooling solutions. His innovative Vetiver Cooler Fan provides a do-it-yourself option compared to traditional air conditioners. This eco-friendly device, he promises, will keep you cool while minimising your environmental footprint.

Driven by a deep commitment to eco-friendly living, Arun and his wife, Sujatha, have spent nearly six years eschewing conventional cooling methods in favour of sustainable alternatives. Their dedication to minimising their environmental footprint laid the groundwork for developing the Vetiver Cooler Fan.

“We’ve consciously lived without a refrigerator and air conditioning in our home for nearly six years. Instead, we’ve embraced alternatives like bamboo curtains for our windows, prioritising sustainability in our daily lives. The detrimental effects of global warming and issues like plastic pollution deeply concern us, motivating our dedication to minimising our environmental footprint,” says Arun.

“Amid scorching summers, we sought alternatives to traditional air conditioning. Inspired by the natural cooling properties of vetiver (a perennial bunchgrass known for its fragrant roots), we embarked on a journey to create a sustainable cooling solution,” he adds.

Through meticulous research and experimentation, Arun devised a system that utilises damp vetiver curtains and a pedestal fan to provide a steady stream of cool air. “The Vetiver Cooler Fan operates by spraying water onto vetiver curtains suspended in front of a pedestal fan, triggering the fan to turn on for a predetermined duration before shutting off automatically,” explains Arun.

While the project is DIY, Arun emphasises the importance of caution. “Handling water and electricity requires careful attention, particularly for those without expertise in electronics,” he advises.

Despite its DIY nature, the Vetiver Cooler Fan holds promise as a sustainable alternative to traditional air conditioning units. “Our invention reduces greenhouse gas emissions and promotes healthier indoor air quality,” Arun asserts.

As individuals and communities seek ways to combat climate change, innovations like the Vetiver Cooler Fan offer hope for a cooler, greener future.

