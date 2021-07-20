Thirumurugan Gandhi claims he was snooped

Coimbatore

20 July 2021 00:03 IST

May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi claimed at a press meet held here on Monday that the Central Government had snooped on him using the Pegasus software.

He said there were 50-plus names on the list of persons snooped by the Government.

He was one of them and he had every reason to suspect that his life was under threat. The Government had used the same software to plant data on activist Rona Wilson in the Bhima Koregoan case and arrest him under the UAPA Act, he said.

The Central Government targeting journalists, activists and democratic forces was a part of the plan to silence voices that questioned the BJP.

The snooping was illegal and unconstitutional, Mr. Gandhi said and added that after consultation with like minded people he would think of moving the court