Thirumavalavan calls for united effort to halt saffron march

Organisations following Periyar and Ambedkar, and the Left parties should join hands to halt the march of the saffron party (Bharatiya Janata Party), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Member of Parliament Thol. Thirumavalavan said here on Sunday.

Speaking at a caste eradication meeting organised by Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaippu, he said, “Unless blue (Ambedkar organisations), black (Periyar organisations) and red (Left parties) joined hands, they cannot stop the march of the saffron party”.

The blue, black and red organisations were against casteism, Hinduism and their basis -- Hindu religious texts. As Tamils they were also against caste discrimination, he said, and urged people to be cautious against a few Tamil parties who, while espousing the Tamil cause, were in fact casteist.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani said the BJP was a brahminical party as it followed the orders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were not brahmins, they were tools in the hands of the brahminical forces, he said.

The forces permeated all organs of the State and the Supreme Court was no exception, he said, and referred to an order that denied reservation in promotion in jobs, to underscore his point.

Social Democratic Party of India leader Tehlan Bagavi said Muslims had the right to talk about caste discrimination because they had embraced Islam to oppose caste oppression.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam general secretary K. Ramakrishnan said eradication of caste discrimination would not be possible until Hinduism was annihilated.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the parties condemned actor Rajinikanth for defaming protests organised in the State's interest and the organisations that spearheaded such protests. It called for a stop to such statements.

Another resolution said that the organisations that participated in the conference would burn copies of the Hindu book, Manu Smriti, on May 21 at various places in the State as it was the basis for caste discrimination.