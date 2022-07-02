Thirumanimutharu river will be restored in two years: Minister

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan (right) inspecting the Thirumanimutharu river at Uthamasolapuram in Salem on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

July 02, 2022 20:43 IST

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan promised to take steps to restore Thirumanimutharu river within the next two years.

The Minister inspected the river at Uthamasolapuram following reports that the river had turned foamy, because effluent discharge.

The Minister told reporters sewage water from Salem Corporation, sago industries and dyeing units was mixing with the river, making it unusable for humans or animals. Even fishes could not survive as oxygen level was drastically reduced in the river water. The groundwater was also contaminated in places where Thirumanimutharu was flowing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Salem Corporation, only 30% of the sewage treatment plants (STP) were functioning. The Minister said steps would be taken to establish STPs in three more locations.

Mr. Meyyanathan said 45 dyeing units in the district had been sealed and ₹1.5 crore had been collected as fine from dyeing units and sago industries for releasing effluents into the river. Across the State, plastic waste was segregated in 143 places after the DMK came to power. In Ranipet district, in a single day, 187 tonnes of plastic waste was collected. The Minister added that instructions were given to officials not to burn garbage.

Welcoming the Union government’s ban on plastic items, the Minister said due to this ban, plastics coming into the State from other states would be prevented. From 2019 to date, a total of 1,117 tonnes of banned plastic items were seized in Tamil Nadu and 174 plastic units that manufactured banned plastic items were closed. A sum of ₹105 crore was collected as fine, he said.

Collector S. Karmegam, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLA R. Rajendran, Mayor A. Ramachandran and officials accompanied the Minister.