Third platform getting ready at Coimbatore North railway station

April 25, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Works progressing at Coimbatore North Railway Station under Amrit Station Scheme.

Works progressing at Coimbatore North Railway Station under Amrit Station Scheme. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

: Passengers of the MEMU train from Mettupalayam alighting at the Coimbatore North station, where development works under the Amrit Station Scheme are under way, have a cause for major relief as construction of a third platform exclusively for them close to the booking office of the main entrance is on the pipeline.

The necessity for them to take the foot overbridge to board the train will not arise once the third platform is in place. The plan for a 250 metre-long platform has been formulated for execution, Additional Divisional Railway Manager R. Sivalingam said.

Rail enthusiasts have, for long, been demanding additional platforms for Coimbatore North Station, located in the heart of the city, to pave way for halt of all trains originating from Coimbatore Junction.

In particular, the halt of Kovai express, Chennai Intercity Express, Nagercoil Express, Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express, and Bengaluru Uday Express at the station will be of immense utility to travellers, J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, said.

There was adequate land for construction of two additional platforms to handle more trains, he said, and mooted watering facilities at the station.

Also, the goods shed must be shifted to Irugur, for decongesting traffic inside the city, as the movement of a large number of lorries within the city limits could be prevented.

Earlier this year, Southern Railway general manager R.N. Singh inspected the ongoing works under the Amrit Station Scheme at Coimbatore North station. Additional passenger amenities such as lift and waiting room for passengers, a wider foot-overbridge, creation of wider circulating space and modification of the main entrance are being carried out under the scheme.

In all probability, the works will be completed by September, sources added.

