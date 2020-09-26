Third phase of outer ring road project begins in Erode

ERODE

The much-delayed Erode Outer Ring Road project resumed here recently as the State Highways Department is keen on completing the third phase of the work within three months after which traffic congestion on arterial roads in the city is expected to get reduced.

The 14.8-km project, sanctioned in 2006, will connect Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district with Thindal Medu in Erode district and was planned to be implemented in three phases. While the first two phases, Kokkarayanpettai to Lakkapuram and from Lakkapuram to Anakalpalayam were completed and opened for traffic, land acquisition for 815 metres in the Anakalpalayam – Thindal Medu stretch (7.2 km) halted the project for over six years now. Land owners of 400 metre stretch at Puthur Pudupalayam, two houses at Rangampalayam and an agriculture land at Anakalpalayam approached the court and recently compensation was finalised for the owners.

Two houses at Rangampalayam were demolished and the land at Anakalpalayam was acquired and compensation was settled to the owners.

However, land owners at Puthur Pudupalayam claimed that compensation is yet to be settled to them and had an altercation with officials on Friday. Later, revenue and police officials explained to them that compensation was deposited in the court and they can submit their claims. Later, officials continued the work.

A senior Highways Department officials told The Hindu that work had commenced in the 850 metre stretch and would be completed within three months. After completion, vehicles can use the stretch without any interruption, she added.

Private vehicles and lorries from Namakkal and Karur districts proceeding towards Perundurai and Chithode can use the road and need not enter Erode town which will give a respite to road users.