Third MEMU train service to Mettupalayam from May 23

Salem Division of Southern Railway announced the resumption of a pair of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains between Coimbatore and Mettupalayam from May 23, which will be the third MEMU train service in this stretch.

According to a release, Train No. 06816 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train will leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.45 p.m. to reach Mettupalayam at 4.30 p.m. Similarly, Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Unreserved MEMU Express Special Train will leave Mettupalayam at 10.55 a.m. to reach Coimbatore Jn. at 11.40 a.m. From May 23, these trains will be operated on all days except Sundays with stoppages at Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai railway stations.

The Salem Division also announced the resumption of the second Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train services between Salem and Vriddhachalam Junctions from May 23. Train No. 06896 Salem – Vriddhachalam Unreserved DEMU Express Special Train will leave Salem at 10.05 a.m. to reach Vriddhachalam at 1.05 p.m. and Train No. 06895 Vriddhachalam – Salem Unreserved DEMU Express Special Train will leave Vriddhachalam at 2.05 p.m. to reach Salem at 5.05 p.m. These pairs of trains will be operated on all days of the week except Sundays, with stoppages at Salem Market, Salem Town, Ayodhiyapattinam, Minnampalli, Vazhapadi Gate, Ettapur Road, Pethanaickenpalayam, Attur, Thalaivasal, Melnariyappanur, Chinnasalem, Siruvattur, Pukkiravari, Koothakudi and Mukhasaparur railway stations.