ADVERTISEMENT

Third edition of Kauvery Marathaon held in Salem

October 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A section of participants of Kauvery Marathon held in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The third edition of Kauvery Marathon Salem 2023 - Run for a Heart was held in the city on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Salem City North, Gautam Goyal, at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in the presence of S. Manivannan, founder and managing director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and V. Selvam, facility director, Kauvery Hospital, Salem.

The marathon that was held in three categories - 5.5 km, 10 km, and 21 km - passed via Hasthampatti and the Yercaud foothills. More than 3,000 people participated in the run.

The gold sponsor for the event was SM Maruti, and the silver sponsors were Thanco’s Natural Ice cream, Printlab Multicolour Offset Printers, Pixelbee Photography, Gurubaran Builders, and DNC Chits Private Limited. The Hindu is the media partner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US