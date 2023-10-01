Third edition of Kauvery Marathaon held in Salem

October 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Salem

The third edition of Kauvery Marathon Salem 2023 - Run for a Heart was held in the city on Sunday.

The marathon was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Salem City North, Gautam Goyal, at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in the presence of S. Manivannan, founder and managing director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and V. Selvam, facility director, Kauvery Hospital, Salem.

The marathon that was held in three categories - 5.5 km, 10 km, and 21 km - passed via Hasthampatti and the Yercaud foothills. More than 3,000 people participated in the run.

The gold sponsor for the event was SM Maruti, and the silver sponsors were Thanco’s Natural Ice cream, Printlab Multicolour Offset Printers, Pixelbee Photography, Gurubaran Builders, and DNC Chits Private Limited. The Hindu is the media partner.