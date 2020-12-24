Coimbatore

Third Amma Mini Clinic inaugurated in the Nilgiris

Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurated the third Amma Mini Clinic in Khandal here on Wednesday. A release stated that a total of 28 such clinics would be opened across the district. So far, clinics had been opened in Jagathala and S.Kaikatty.

At the inauguration, the Collector said the clinics would be of great benefit to local communities, and would function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. In the Nilgiris, 20 Amma Mini Clinics would be set up near villages and five near towns. Six of the 28 clinics would be opened in the first phase.

The district administration said the clinic in Khandal would help more than 450 families living in the area. The residents had wanted a pharmacy opened, but instead, had been sanctioned a clinic where they could get basic healthcare facilities. They could also check blood sugar and cholesterol levels at the clinics. Deputy Director of Health Service P. Balusamy was present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2020 12:01:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/third-amma-mini-clinic-inaugurated-in-the-nilgiris/article33413616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY