Third Amma Mini Clinic inaugurated in the Nilgiris

Collector J. Innocent Divya inaugurated the third Amma Mini Clinic in Khandal here on Wednesday. A release stated that a total of 28 such clinics would be opened across the district. So far, clinics had been opened in Jagathala and S.Kaikatty.

At the inauguration, the Collector said the clinics would be of great benefit to local communities, and would function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. In the Nilgiris, 20 Amma Mini Clinics would be set up near villages and five near towns. Six of the 28 clinics would be opened in the first phase.

The district administration said the clinic in Khandal would help more than 450 families living in the area. The residents had wanted a pharmacy opened, but instead, had been sanctioned a clinic where they could get basic healthcare facilities. They could also check blood sugar and cholesterol levels at the clinics. Deputy Director of Health Service P. Balusamy was present.