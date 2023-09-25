Think progressively, Udhayanidhi Stalin tells women in Krishnagiri

September 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin called upon women to “talk politics, think freely and progressively” and cultivate the ability to sift through information that they consume on their mobile phones.

Mr. Udhayanidhi was in Krishnagiri district to distribute debit cards to women registered under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam. Speaking of the scheme that benefits over 1.60 crore women in the State, the Minister said, “these debit cards would change the destiny of women.”

He said that Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam was in line with the DMK government’s aim to bring to fruition Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s dreams.

“Educate yourself, talk politics and think freely. Try to understand the truth and falsehood in the information that you receive through social media platforms.”

On Monday night, the Minister inspected the ADi Dravidar Welfare hostel in Krishnagiri and ordered the suspension of the hostel warden for discrepancies in the stock of rice and cylinders. He also tasted the idly served and found it wanting in quality.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also distributed pattas to Narikuravar women. .