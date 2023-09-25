HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Think progressively, Udhayanidhi Stalin tells women in Krishnagiri

September 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing house pattas to Narikuravar women in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin distributing house pattas to Narikuravar women in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

 Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin called upon women to “talk politics, think freely and progressively” and cultivate the ability to sift through information that they consume on their mobile phones.

Mr. Udhayanidhi was in Krishnagiri district to distribute debit cards to women registered under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam. Speaking of the scheme that benefits over 1.60 crore women in the State, the Minister said, “these debit cards would change the destiny of women.”

He said that Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam was in line with the DMK government’s aim to bring to fruition Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s dreams. 

 “Educate yourself, talk politics and think freely. Try to understand the truth and falsehood in the information that you receive through social media platforms.”

On Monday night, the Minister inspected the ADi Dravidar Welfare hostel in Krishnagiri and ordered the suspension of the hostel warden for discrepancies in the stock of rice and cylinders. He also tasted the idly served and found it wanting in quality.  

Mr. Udhayanidhi also distributed pattas to Narikuravar women. .

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.