Thief injured while fleeing with stolen car, arrested in Coimbatore

A thief who fractured his hand after crashing a stolen car against a parapet wall along the Pollachi-Valparai ghat section was arrested by the Peelamedu police on Friday. According to police, U. Soloman (27) of Ooty recently stole the car along with five sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹1.2 lakh in cash from the house of P Ramakrishna Rao (60), from Sivasakthi Nagar in Peelamedu limits, when the family were touring Rajasthan. A special team arrested Soloman and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Leopard sighting: cameratraps installed

Responding to an alert on the sighting of a leopard, the Forest Department placed two camera traps on the premises of Ellapalayam power station near Periyanaickenpalayam on Saturday. The Forest Department is looking for pugmarks, sources said.

Three youths arrested for assaulting student

Three youths J Hariharan, (19), an offender in a narcotics case, A Balu (25), a construction worker, and B Anand (19) of Anna Nagar in Valparai were arrested by the jurisdictional police for allegedly assaulting V Vetrivel (18), a student of Valparai Government Arts College. Police sources said there was previous enmity between Hariharan and Vetrivel, and the three accused, according to the complainant, assaulted Vetrivel, snatched ₹200 and escaped when passers-by came to his rescue. Hariharan reportedly fractured his right hand while resisting arrest. The trio were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

