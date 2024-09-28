GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thief injured while fleeing with stolen car, arrested in Coimbatore

Published - September 28, 2024 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A thief who fractured his hand after crashing a stolen car against a parapet wall along the Pollachi-Valparai ghat section was arrested by the Peelamedu police on Friday. According to police, U. Soloman (27) of Ooty recently stole the car along with five sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹1.2 lakh in cash from the house of P Ramakrishna Rao (60), from Sivasakthi Nagar in Peelamedu limits, when the family were touring Rajasthan. A special team arrested Soloman and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Leopard sighting: cameratraps installed

Responding to an alert on the sighting of a leopard, the Forest Department placed two camera traps on the premises of Ellapalayam power station near Periyanaickenpalayam on Saturday. The Forest Department is looking for pugmarks, sources said.

Three youths arrested for assaulting student

Three youths J Hariharan, (19), an offender in a narcotics case, A Balu (25), a construction worker, and B Anand (19) of Anna Nagar in Valparai were arrested by the jurisdictional police for allegedly assaulting V Vetrivel (18), a student of Valparai Government Arts College. Police sources said there was previous enmity between Hariharan and Vetrivel, and the three accused, according to the complainant, assaulted Vetrivel, snatched ₹200 and escaped when passers-by came to his rescue. Hariharan reportedly fractured his right hand while resisting arrest. The trio were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Published - September 28, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.