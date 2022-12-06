Man dressed as Santa Claus snatches gold chain from woman in Salem

December 06, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Salem

A thief, who dressed as Santa Claus and distributed chocolates, snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in Salem on Monday evening.

According to the police, the victim, C. Pon Rani (69) is a resident of TVS Colony near Salem Central Prison.

On Monday evening around 8 p.m., a person who was dressed as Santa Claus, was distributing chocolates to the people on the street, and on seeing this, Pon Rani came out of her house and received a chocolate from him.

At that time, the ‘Santa’ snatched her six-and-a-half sovereign gold chain and fled from the spot. She raised an alarm, but local residents could not chase the thief.

The Hasthampatti police have registered a case, and are looking through CCTV footage in the locality, and are on the lookout for the culprit.