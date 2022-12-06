  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Neymar, Richarlison among scorers in Selecao goal-fest; BRA to face Croatia in quarters

Man dressed as Santa Claus snatches gold chain from woman in Salem

The victim, an elderly woman, had gone out to meet ‘Santa Claus’ when she saw him distributing sweets at her locality; he snatched her chain and fled, police said

December 06, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A thief, who dressed as Santa Claus and distributed chocolates, snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in Salem on Monday evening.

According to the police, the victim, C. Pon Rani (69) is a resident of TVS Colony near Salem Central Prison.

On Monday evening around 8 p.m., a person who was dressed as Santa Claus, was distributing chocolates to the people on the street, and on seeing this, Pon Rani came out of her house and received a chocolate from him.

At that time, the ‘Santa’ snatched her six-and-a-half sovereign gold chain and fled from the spot. She raised an alarm, but local residents could not chase the thief.

The Hasthampatti police have registered a case, and are looking through CCTV footage in the locality, and are on the lookout for the culprit.

