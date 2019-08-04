These volunteers have hunger to feed the needy

Thousands gathered in temples and bathing ghats in the city to perform rituals on Aadi Perukku, the 18th day of Tamil Aadi month.

The rituals on the banks of the Noyyal at Perur and at the Patteeswarar temple were held in an exemplary manner wherein arrangements were made to avoid wasting of food such as fruits and sweets offered by devotees as part of obsequies and also to collect the waste generated during the rituals.

Volunteers of ‘No Food Waste’ collected the eatables offered by devotees.

Padmanaban Gopalan of ‘No Food Waste’ said that 800 kg of fresh fruits, 1,000 kg of sweets, 100 kg of cooked variety rice, 550 kg of (1,700 packets) of ready-to-eat items like biscuits were collected.

He said that a total quantity of 2,440 kg of food collected during the ritual was served to the needy in Kembatty colony, Selvapuram, CMC Colony, houses near Vellalore dump yard, a few orphanages, and destitute people.

With devotees unable to take a holy dip in river Noyyal, which was dry at the bathing ghat this time, the temple management had arranged showers for the devotees to take bath and offer prayers.

Wastes including non-degradable items were segregated and collected at the temple.

The Aadi Perukku rituals at Vanabadrakaliamman temple at Mettupalayam witnessed high footfall with river Bhavani having adequate flow of water. Security arrangements were made for the devotees to take dip in the river in safe manner.