There is no shortage of drugs in hospitals, says Health Minister

There is no shortage of drugs in government hospitals and media or political parties can inspect the drug warehouses if there is a doubt, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Saturday.

The Health Minister inaugurated four new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹ 93 lakh at a function held at Venaitheerthapuram Primary Health Centre and also introduced the Thaimaiyudan Naam app developed by the Namakkal district administration.

Mr. Subramanian told reporters that through the newly introduced app, pregnant women would be monitored in the district, including medical services provided to them. There is no drinking water source for the Namakkal Medical College Hospital. Considering this, to provide Cauvery water, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave his consent to a drinking water project at a cost of ₹ 7.83 crore, and soon the project works would be started. Soon a 50-bedded Siddha Hospital would be inaugurated in Namakkal.

Officials were instructed to provide a project estimation for constructing a mortuary at Kolli Hills and also a doctors’ quarters. The Minister also stated that Namakkal will receive an additional urban primary health centre.

Replying to the vacancies in the health department, Mr. Subramanian said there are 4,308 vacancies in the health department and it would be filled up soon.

He also said that Tamil Nadu will get an additional six drug warehouses at a cost of ₹ 30 crore.

When asked about the Union Ministers’ visit to the districts, Mr. Subramanian said these visits will continue till the parliamentary elections.