Therapy centre for differently-abled children inaugurated in Keeranatham in Coimbatore

August 31, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

An early intervention and identification centre for differently-abled children set up using funds under the Corporate Social Responsibility was inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar in Keeranatham panchayat in the Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The operations are to be handled by the Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu and the centre was built by the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC), who will also maintain it.

According to RAAC secretary R. Raveendran, the 900 sq. ft centre has two rooms where nearly 20 mentally and physically challenged children will be given therapy by two trainers, a pantry and two toilets. “In the last five months, these services were rendered in a rented building. It was an easily-accessible alternative for people who had to go to government hospitals and wait for long hours. Bosch offered ₹30 lakh and land was of the panchayat,” he said.

“In the next phase of the service, we have requested Bosch to provide transport services for the children and parents as many find it tough to travel from long distances. We will also add a clinic and appoint more trainers and physiotherapists.,” he said.

