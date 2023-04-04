ADVERTISEMENT

Theppakadu Elephant Camp to close for tourists from April 6 to 9 in view of PM Modi’s visit

April 04, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Prime Minister is slated to visit Theppakadu, and may also meet mahout Bomman and his wife, Bellie, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

The Hindu Bureau

Road work underway at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Due to the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), all rest houses, guest houses and restaurants are to be closed down in Theppakadu from April 6 to April 9, the Forest Department announced on Tuesday.

Though the Forest Department only stated that the closure is due to the visit of a VVIP to Theppakadu, sources in the Police Department stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned to visit Theppakadu, and there was a possible interaction planned between him and the stars of Oscar-winning documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ – mahout Bomman and his wife, Bellie.

Vehicle safaris will also be stopped from April 7 to 9 due to security reasons, Forest Department officials confirmed.

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp is also receiving a facelift, with work to improve the area, including the laying of walking paths to the kraals (elephant enclosures) being undertaken. Roads are also being re-laid in preparation, officials confirmed.

