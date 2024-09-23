Theni woman held with 6.5 kg of ganja near Coimbatore

The Karumathampatti police have arrested a woman on charges of possessing six-and-a-half kg of ganja.

The arrested has been identified as V. Selvi, 38, who hails from TVR Puram near Andipatti in Theni district.

A special team of the Coimbatore District Police apprehended the woman, who was found in suspicious circumstances, at the autorickshaw stand near Senniyandavar Kovil at Karumathampatti on Sunday. The special team found the woman carrying the contraband and handed her over to the Karumathampatti police.

A daily wage worker by occupation, the woman had been selling ganja in Karumathampatti area, said the police.

Ganja peddler detained under Goondas Act

A 49-year-old man, who was arrested by the Karamadai police in August for possessing ganja, was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Monday.

The police said that Palani Mani, a native of Madurai, was arrested with six kg of ganja on August 18. He was sent to judicial remand.

Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against Palani Mani. The order was served on him on Monday.