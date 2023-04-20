ADVERTISEMENT

Theni native arrested for abetting suicide of woman

April 20, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Annur police in Coimbatore district on Wednesday arrested a man from Theni on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman hailing from Bihar.

C. Pandimurugan (23), of Bodinayakanur in Theni district, was arrested for abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old woman. The police said that Pandimurugan worked in a private company near Annur and stayed at Kembanaickenpalayam village.

According to the police, he was in a relationship with the deceased, wife of a 27-year-old migrant worker. Pandimurugan had recorded private acts with the woman on his mobile phone.

The police said that the migrant worker and his wife moved to another place a few months ago, following which Pandimurugan tried to reach her over phone repeatedly.

He sent videos of the woman to her husband and the latter lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Monday.

As the police were on the lookout for Pandimurugan, he sent a few videos to the woman and posted them as his WhatsApp status on Tuesday. The police said that the woman ended her life on Tuesday evening. Pandimurugan was arrested on Wednesday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

