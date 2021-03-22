Theni couple held with 150 kg ganja

A special team of the Karumathampatti police on Sunday arrested a couple hailing from Thevaram in Theni district and seized from their house 150 kg of ganja kept in 75 packets.

Police searched the rented house of M. Natarajan (50) and Kalavathi (60) on Pillaiyar Kovil Street near Karumathampatti, based on specific information and found the contraband. Natarajan told the police he had sourced it from Vijayawada and collected the consignment from Tiruppur railway station a few days ago. He also said he had been selling ganja to people from Kerala.