Thematic artwork unveiled at Coimbatore Railway Station

As part of the ongoing beautification works at the Coimbatore Railway Station, a thematic painting on the outer side of the escalator, near the entrance, was unveiled here on Tuesday.

Salem Division of Southern Railway collaborated with Spark Round Table, a chapter of NGO Round Table India, for the artwork.

Station Director P. Sathesh Saravanan, along with officials from the organisation, were present during the inauguration. The painting was sponsored by Spark Round Table, a release said.

The works began in December, a railway official said. A girl child holding a trophy, an astronaut planting Indian flag on the moon and children walking to school are some of the images in the painting.

“The painting conveys the importance of women empowerment, cleanliness, education of children, and water conservation,” the official noted.

U. Sridhar, chairman of Spark Round Table, said that four painters worked on the artwork. “They took around 25 days to finish it,” he said.

The themes in the painting highlight the areas in which the organisation carries out works, according to Mr. Sridhar.

Previous beautification works undertaken at the railway station include the paintings on the walls of Platform 1 and the 30-foot-high portrait of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled between Platforms 5 and 6 in September 2019, the official said. Further beautification works at the rear entrance of the railway station near Goods Shed Road would commence soon, the official said.