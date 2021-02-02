Thekkampatti elephant camp from February 8

The 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants from across the State will be held from February 8 at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, officials from the Revenue Department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department told The Hindu on Tuesday.
Earlier, District Collector K. Rajamani convened a meeting with officials from various departments regarding the preparatory works for the elephant camp. A press release said that the Forest Department was instructed to set up watch towers and deploy anti-poaching watchers on the camp premises to monitor the movement of wild elephants around the camp premises. The Department of Animal Husbandry will set up a temporary camp and veterinarians will be present to ensure the health of all the temple and mutt elephants.
The Health Department will also set up a temporary camp to perform COVID-19 tests and to cater to health emergencies for the mahouts and assistants of the elephants, the release said.
Supply of water and electricity must be ensured at the camp, Mr. Rajamani instructed the officials. District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan and HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone Senthilvelavan were among the officials who participated in the meeting, according to the release.
Usually held in December-January, the annual rejuvenation camp for elephants was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
