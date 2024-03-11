Theft of goats, sheep cause setback to landless, marginal farmers in Vellakoil

March 11, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Sheep and goat rearing, an important economic activity in Vellakovil block in Tiruppur district, is also turning out to be a risky proposition for the farmers due to the periodic instances of theft by miscreants.

The miscreants moving about in cars take away a few sheep or goats from the grazing spots at the roadsides, according to P. Muthuraj, a farmer of Pachapalayam.

Not all cases are reported to the police. But even the reported cases are rarely solved as the investigators are apparently unable to track down the vehicles used by the thieves, says S. Periyasamy of Paranjervali village.

Last November, the police arrested four persons for having stolen a few sheep and lambs from a farm at Pappini, and had them remanded in judicial custody. They were caught during a random vehicle check conducted by the police at Nathakadaiyur. However, there is no sure-fire way to prevent goat theft, according to a field-level police officer in Tiruppur district.

Farmers rearing sheep and goats in Vellakovil and other rain-fed crop areas elsewhere in the district undertake the activity as they are assured of income. Livestock rearing is the primary source of livelihood to a majority of landless labourers, and also ensures supplementary income to small and marginal farmers.

The limited water sources and introduction of better yielding livestock have led farmers to shift from agriculture to livestock rearing to earn their livelihood. The animals are purchased and sold in the major shandies in the district such as Kannivadi, Kundadam and Muthur, and the smaller shandies are functioning at Kunnathur Poolavadi, Udumalpet and Dharapuram, according to officials of Animal Husbandry Department.

According to an official, the stolen goats are taken to far-off locations for disposal to middlemen or meat-sellers, and hence, it becomes difficult for the police to pursue investigation to the end.

Electronic ear tag served the desired purpose only for cattle and not for sheep and goat, the official said, emphasising that the onus remained on the rearers to prevent thefts.

