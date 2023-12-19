GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Theft attempt at Catholic Syrian Bank branch in Coimbatore

December 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Rathinapuri police are on the lookout for a man who attempted to steal cash from a branch of the Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) in Coimbatore.

Balaji, manager of CSB’s branch at Lakshmipuram, Ganapathy, lodged a complaint with the police about the burglary attempt.

As per the complaint, the bank was locked at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The staff found the shutter of the bank open when they came for work around 9.15 a.m. on Monday. However, no cash was reported stolen from the bank.

During the investigation, the police found out that the bank did not have adequate security measures.

“The bank did not have surveillance cameras or anti-burglary alarm system. It also did not have a security guard. After breaking open the lock of the shutter, the burglar managed to go straight to the chest. However, the burglar could not open it,” said Rathinapuri Inspector C. Rajkumar.

According to the Inspector, the police were attempting to identify the burglar by examining visuals from surveillance cameras of nearby buildings.

