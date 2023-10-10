Theft attempt in bank in Salem

October 10, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Salem

A theft attempt was reported at a branch of a nationalised bank branch in Salem on Tuesday.

When the staff came to the branch on Tuesday morning, they found the false ceiling damaged. The branch is functioning on the premises of the Government Engineering College at Karuppur in Salem district. However, nothing was missing.

The CCTV footage showed a person, through the Physical Education Department building, reaching the bank terrace, and creating a hole for entering the bank. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

