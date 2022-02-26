Theft attempt at Kodanad bungalow workers’ quarters

A theft attempt was reported at the quarters of the workers of Kodanad estate bungalow in the Nilgiris 10 days ago.

The Sholurmattam police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by G. Radhakrishnan, field officer of Bankadu division of Kodanad estate, under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the First Information Report registered by the police, Mr. Radhakrishnan complained that a theft attempt was reported at the quarters of bungalow workers between 12 noon, February 16, and 3.30 p.m., February 17.

His complaint said that the main door of the staff quarters was found broken open when he went to visit them at 3.30 p.m. on February 17.

A case was registered based on his complaint on February 18. The Sholurmattam police said that a special team was investigating the theft attempt.