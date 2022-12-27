ADVERTISEMENT

Theft attempt at jewellery shop foiled in Erode

December 27, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A burglary attempt to loot a jewellery shop by digging a hole on its wall was foiled after the security alarm rang on Tuesday.

According to the police, the burglary bid happened at a jewellery shop on Kunnathur Road. When the burglars tried to break open the locker, the alarm bell rang. . Immediately, they fled from the shop through the hole. On information Perundurai police rushed to the spot and collected finger prints. The police registered a case regard and are on look out for the culprits. The police also verifying CCTV footage in the shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US