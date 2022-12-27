Theft attempt at jewellery shop foiled in Erode

December 27, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

A burglary attempt to loot a jewellery shop by digging a hole on its wall was foiled after the security alarm rang on Tuesday.

According to the police, the burglary bid happened at a jewellery shop on Kunnathur Road. When the burglars tried to break open the locker, the alarm bell rang. . Immediately, they fled from the shop through the hole. On information Perundurai police rushed to the spot and collected finger prints. The police registered a case regard and are on look out for the culprits. The police also verifying CCTV footage in the shop.