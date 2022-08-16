Theethipalayam residents stage road roko

Residents of Theethipalayam village staged a protest on Siruvani Main Road in Perur at 7.30 a.m on Tuesday claiming that the government buses repeatedly arrived late at a bus stop there. As they blocked 10 buses, school and college goers and employees using the services were affected.

The protesters said the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses halting at the Marakadai bus stand in the village came late daily especially in the morning, forcing students using the services to miss classes. They said this demand was pending for several months and the TNSTC did not take action.

Meanwhile, a department official said, "The road roko was unwarranted. The residents had informed us earlier that buses arrived late by half an hour or even further sometimes. So, we had deployed officials to check this and found that the vehicles were punctual."

After the Perur police held talks with the protesters, the demonstration was called off at 9 a.m.

