Theethipalayam residents stage road roko

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 16, 2022 17:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Theethipalayam village staged a protest on Siruvani Main Road in Perur at 7.30 a.m on Tuesday claiming that the government buses repeatedly arrived late at a bus stop there. As they blocked 10 buses, school and college goers and employees using the services were affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters said the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses halting at the Marakadai bus stand in the village came late daily especially in the morning, forcing students using the services to miss classes. They said this demand was pending for several months and the TNSTC did not take action.

Meanwhile, a department official said, "The road roko was unwarranted. The residents had informed us earlier that buses arrived late by half an hour or even further sometimes. So, we had deployed officials to check this and found that the vehicles were punctual."

After the Perur police held talks with the protesters, the demonstration was called off at 9 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app