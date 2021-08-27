Theatres screen films in Erode district

Only a few audience turned up at theatres that screened films in the district on Friday.

There are 11 theatres in the city and 39 theatres in various parts of the district. The government relaxed the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown and allowed theatres to screen films with 50% audience from August 23. Since no new films were released on the day, most of the theatres cleaned up the premises and owners announced screening of films from Friday.

Four theatres screened old movies on Friday and less than 10 persons turned up. The theatres cancelled the shows later. Owners said only after new films were screened, more audience was expected to come.