Theatres in three taluks to be closed down

As the State steps up precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19, Coimbatore District Collector has issued a set of measures to be taken in the district.

In a release on Sunday, Collector K. Rajamani said that schools will remain closed across the district till March 31 for students studying in Classes LKG to V. Cinema theatres in three taluks that border Kerala - Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, and Annamalai - will remain closed and authorities of places of worship should monitor those who complain of fever, cold or cough. Health teams are continuously monitoring passengers arriving at Coimbatore International Airport, Coimbatore railway junction, and bus stands.

Special wards have been created at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospital here to quarantine and treat those who report symptoms of COVID-19. A separate place has been kept ready near the airport to quarantine passengers with symptoms of COVID-19.

The Collector urged the public not to gather in large numbers. Organisations and industries have been told not to organise events where a large number of people will assemble. Check-posts have been set up in places bordering Kerala and health teams are monitoring those travelling to Coimbatore from that State. He appealed to the public to avoid travelling to neighbouring States. If there are people who have travelled to the district from neighbouring States and have any of the symptoms, details about them should be shared with the district administration.

Kovai Coutralam will remain closed to tourists and the three private shopping malls in the city have announced that they will be closed for visitors.

Baralikad eco tourism centre will be closed from March 16 to 31.