Theatre fined for violating norms

The district administration imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on a theatre near Gugai here on Saturday for allowing over 50% occupancy during movie screening.

According to officials, a the theatre screening actor Vijay’s Master at Gugai reportedly permitted over 50% occupancy against the standard operating guidelines issued for movie screening by the State government.

A team led by Revenue District Officer Maran and Salem Corporation officials, who inspected the theatre, found the violation. Officials warned of stern action against theatres if the guidelines for movie screening are violated. Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that he has instructed officials to check theatres for adherence of COVID-19 protocols.