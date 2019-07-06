To market to market to buy a fat fish...

Obviously the smell of fish reaches you much before you reach the Wholesale Fish Market. It is huge, spread across seven acres behind Lorry Pettai, in Ukkadam. The 48 shops in the market source their stock from Chennai, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Rameshwaram, Thoothukudi, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The cargo is unpacked and sold straight to wholesale buyers first thing in the mornings, from 4:00 am. to 6:00 am. Once the wholesale deals are done and dusted, the market opens up for the retail customers who can conduct their buying between 6:00 am. and 11.00 am. On Sundays alone, the sale extends up to noon.

The fishes are neatly arranged depending on their sizes and the smaller ones are kept in heaps. Costliest amongst these are pomfret, salmon, prawn, shark, barracuda and seer fish. One can get red snapper, anchovy and sardines at a cheaper rate. Along with fishes, one can also find crabs, squid, lobster and stingrays. Chunks of ice keep the produce fresh as crowds mill around in the narrow spaces between stalls. While there is an auction for middlemen going about on one side, on the other side hawkers lure in their own customers. It is heartening to see most buyers taking away their purchases in their own cloth bags. Small vendors around the city buy their daily stock from here as well. A line of trucks are parked outside ready to deliver stocks to the other fish market and restaurants. On Wednesdays and Saturdays fresh stock of sea-fish arrives, while through the week there is a daily supply of dam fish. So dive in!