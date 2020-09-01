The Nilgiris to remain closed to tourists

UDHAGAMANDALAM

01 September 2020 08:10 IST

The Nilgiris district will remain closed to tourists until further notice, officials from the district administration said.

The officials said all parks run by the Horticulture Department as well as tourist spots would remain closed until further orders by the State government.

Meanwhile, resorts and hotels would be allowed to open, but tourists would not be allowed to stay there. People, who visited the Nilgiris on business or essential work, would be allowed to stay in these facilities.

The administration would hold a meeting with the hotel and resort owners, as well as other businesses on Tuesday to lay out rules for them to operate when they opened.