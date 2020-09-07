The Nilgiris to allow limited tourists

The Nilgiris has been opened up for tourism, with the District Collector announcing that limited number of tourists will be allowed to enter the district from Wednesday.

“Tourists can apply for e-passes,” said Collector J.Innocent Divya at a press conference on Monday. She said that only a fixed number of tourist passes will be issued each day taking into account various factors that would ensure both the safety of tourists as well as local residents, and to prevent overcrowding of the towns in the district.

The Government Botanical Garden, Rose Garden, Sims Park and Kattery Park in Coonoor will be opened from Wednesday, with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to limit the number of people inside the park at any given time and ensure personal distancing. However, other tourist spots such as the Boat House would remain closed.

The Nilgiris was closed to tourists for almost five months, with the closure of tourist spots, parks, hotels and restaurants being announced on March 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After the hotels were reopened from September 1, only travellers for business purposes and essential work with valid e-passes were allowed entry.

Many hotels had since closed due to very low bookings and had wanted the district to be opened to tourists once again. N. Chandrashekar, honorary secretary of the Nilgiris Hotels and Restaurants Association (NHRA), welcomed the announcement. “It is a welcome move as the tourism and hospitality sector has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic and subsequent closure of the district to tourists,” said Mr. Chandrashekar. “The hotel and restaurant owners will ensure that all SOPs are implemented and the safety of all tourists and residents is given importance,” he added.