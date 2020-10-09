The Nilgiris police play good samaritans to differently-abled man

Police handed over essential supplies to Chandran and his wife in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

09 October 2020 00:12 IST

The Nilgiris district police have stepped in to help a tribal family after the sole bread-winner of the family, a 55-year-old man, had to have his leg amputated due to a medical emergency recently.

B. Chandran of Moolakadu village near Devarshola in Gudalur belongs to the Kattunayakan community, a tribal group that rely on minor forest produce from the surrounding forests to sustain their livelihoods. Mr. Chandran was a daily wager and found work in the surrounding farms to earn his living.

Advertising

Advertising

“During a recent visit to the village by the Special Branch police, we learned that Mr. Chandran had to have his leg amputated and the family has to rely on the Public Distribution System for essentials,” said B. Babu, Special sub-inspector from the Special Branch police (Devarshola).

“We informed district Superintendent of Police V.Sasi Mohan about the family and on his instructions, personnel from the Special Branch visited the family on Wednesday and handed over vegetables and essential supplies that will last them a few weeks,” said Mr. Babu.

Financial assistance was also handed over to Mr. Chandran. “We have also got in touch with Non-Governmental Organisations and social workers to ensure that the family is regularly checked on and assisted when necessary,” said Mr. Babu.

When contacted, Mr. Chandran said that he was extremely grateful to the police for their assistance and that he had sought their help to get a wheel-chair. Police officials said efforts were on to provide him with one.