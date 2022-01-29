The Nilgiris girl tops TNAU UG rank list

The Nilgiris candidate N. Poorva Sri, Namakkal girl D.G. Pushkala and Ramanathapuram applicant R. Sajin secured the first, second and third place respectively in the undergraduate and diploma admission rank list the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University released here on Friday.

A release said acting Vice-Chancellor A.S. Krishnamoorthy released the rank list in the presence of Dean, Agriculture, and Chairman, Admissions, M. Kalyanasundaram.

The acting Vice-Chancellor also released the rank list for candidates who had applied under the 7.5% quota reserved for government school students. P. Pavithra from Dharmapuri secured the first place in the quota rank list.

In the diploma rank list, K. Anuja of Dindigul, G. Jerald Edison of Pudukottai and R. Ramprasath of Namakkal bagged the first, second and third spot respectively.

The release said the university had made public the rank list on its website on Friday. It would start the counselling process in off-line mode starting with ex-servicemen category on February 11 followed by differently abled and eminent sportspersns cateogories on the same day.

It would begin the general counselling in online mode on February 21, the release said and added that the seat allotment would be online. The certificate verification process would be an ‘in person’ affair starting March 2.

The release also said that the university would soon come out with a separate schedule for diploma admission.