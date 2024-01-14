GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Nilgiris district police nab convict who escaped from Coimbatore Central Prison

January 14, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old convict, who had escaped from the Coimbatore Central Prison, was arrested on Friday by the Nilgiris district police in the New Hope Police Station limits.

The man, S. Vijayarathinam, was convicted and sentenced to a prison term under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He had allegedly escaped from the prison on October 9, 2023, and had fled to Gudalur.

On Friday, police constable Muthu Murugan, attached to the New Hope Police Station, and another constable were proceeding along the Dharmagiri to Chalivayal Road when they spotted Vijayarathinam.

Vijayarathinam allegedly tried to push the personnel before suffering a fall when trying to escape, suffering injuries to his legs in the process. He was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam for treatment. Constable Muthu Murugan also suffered injuries to his head and hands.

Vijayarathinam was residing at Mullai Nagar in O’Valley during the time of his arrest.

A case was registered against Vijayarathinam under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from performing their duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

