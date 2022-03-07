The Nilgiris district administration seizes banned plastic products from shops

The Nilgiris district administration seized more than nine kg of banned plastic products from shops around Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam during a raid conducted recently.

The raids were conducted across the town by officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), revenue department as well as staff from other departments. Shops located along Charring Cross as well as the Garden Road, which witness high tourist footfall were inspected by the officials.

During the inspection, 12 shops, including those selling clothes as well as eateries, located in the area were found to be using banned plastic packaging to sell their products. A cumulative fine of ₹19,000 was imposed on the shops.

The inspection was led by an assistant engineer with the TNPCB. Officials also advised store owners to desist from using plastic products to package their goods and suggested alternatives to business owners.

The district administration has stepped up vigilance against businesses using banned plastic items. In February, around 20 kg of plastic products were seized from across the district and a fine of ₹1.07 lakh was collected from offenders.