The Nilgiris district administration issues guidelines for special screenings of ‘Leo’

October 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district administration has issued guidelines to cinema theatres screening the Tamil movie ‘Leo.’

In a press release, the district administration stated that special screenings of the movie can be staged from October 19 to 24, for a maximum of five times a day. The first screening can be after 9 a.m. The district administration said that based on the Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulation) Rules of 1957, it was the responsibility of the theatre owners to ensure that parking and transport to the theatres were arranged adequately for cinema goers.

Theater owners were also asked to ensure proper sanitation at the venues and prevent overcrowding.

Theatres should take safety precautions during the special screenings of the movie. Parking fees and ticket fees should also be charged according to stipulated government tariffs, the district administration said.

Any theatres in the Nilgiris which do not follow the rules can be reported by the public through: 0423-2445577, 9445461804.

