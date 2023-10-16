ADVERTISEMENT

The Nilgiris district administration issues guidelines for special screenings of ‘Leo’

October 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration has issued guidelines to cinema theatres screening the Tamil movie ‘Leo.’

In a press release, the district administration stated that special screenings of the movie can be staged from October 19 to 24, for a maximum of five times a day. The first screening can be after 9 a.m. The district administration said that based on the Tamil Nadu Cinema (Regulation) Rules of 1957, it was the responsibility of the theatre owners to ensure that parking and transport to the theatres were arranged adequately for cinema goers.

Theater owners were also asked to ensure proper sanitation at the venues and prevent overcrowding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Theatres should take safety precautions during the special screenings of the movie. Parking fees and ticket fees should also be charged according to stipulated government tariffs, the district administration said.

Any theatres in the Nilgiris which do not follow the rules can be reported by the public through: 0423-2445577, 9445461804.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US